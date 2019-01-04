Lightning's J.T. Miller: Resumes skating

Miller (upper body) skated on his own after practice Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Miller's return to the ice is definitely a step in the right direction, but the 25-year-old forward's is still considered week-to-week, so fantasy owners shouldn't plan on having him back anytime soon. Another update on the 6-foot-1 American's status should surface once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.

