Lightning's J.T. Miller: Scores eighth goal
Miller scored an even-strength goal on just two shots in Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.
The 5-on-5 tally Wednesday was Miller's first goal since Dec. 22 against Edmonton. After missing six games with an upper-body injury, Miller could still not be 100 percent, as he has just two points in six games since he's returned.
