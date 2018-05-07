Miller scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5.

His second-period tally gave the Bolts a lead they wouldn't relinquish, and sent the team through to the Eastern Conference finals. Miller now has two goals and six points in 10 games so far this postseason, but he's hit the scoresheet in three straight games and remains on the top line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, a dangerous unit which could break out at any time.