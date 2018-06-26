Lightning's J.T. Miller: Secures five-year deal
Miller inked a five-year contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday worth $5.25 million annually.
Miller will be making almost twice as much per year as he was under his previous deal ($2.75 million AAV). After coming over from the Rangers via trade, the Ohio native tallied 18 points in 19 regular-season contests for the Lightning, along with another two goals and six helpers in the playoffs. Although the 24-year-old might fill out a third-line role at even strength, he should continue to lineup on the No. 1 power-play unit.
