Lightning's J.T. Miller: Six-game, eight-point streak

Miller scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Miller has quietly put together a six-game, eight-point streak (one goal, seven assists). But the goal was his first in 14 games. This late-season run is pushing Miller closer to the half-century mark in points. He has 45 in 72 games.

