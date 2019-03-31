Lightning's J.T. Miller: Six-game, eight-point streak
Miller scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.
Miller has quietly put together a six-game, eight-point streak (one goal, seven assists). But the goal was his first in 14 games. This late-season run is pushing Miller closer to the half-century mark in points. He has 45 in 72 games.
