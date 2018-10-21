Miller scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota.

He has six points (two goals, four assists) in six games this season, but they have all come in his last four outings. Miller saw a huge uptick in fantasy value last season when he was placed on the Bolts' top line. So far this season, he has moved around the lineup, but seems to be producing regardless. Check your wire, just in case Miller is still out there. And get him working for you.