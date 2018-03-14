Lightning's J.T. Miller: Snipes three in loss to Sens
Miller scored three goals -- two on the power play -- and registered 10 shots during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.
The relocation to Tampa Bay has been a huge fantasy boon for Miller, as he's now collected five goals and four assists through seven games. Additionally, his current assignment alongside Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov in all situations is as cushy a gig as there is in the entire league. Miller should be owned and started confidently in all fantasy settings until proven otherwise.
