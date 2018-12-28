Lightning's J.T. Miller: Still being evaluated

Miller was absent from Friday's practice and is still undergoing testing for his upper-body issue, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Miller's status for Saturday's matchup with the Habs remains up in the air. If the center is unable to give it a go, Danick Martel or Mathieu Joseph (lower body) could be options to slot into the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, Miller tallied five points in his previous seven outings, including a pair of assists on the power play.