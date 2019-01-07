Lightning's J.T. Miller: Still week-to-week
Miller (upper body) remains week-to-week, but is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Based on the week-to-week designation, Miller can likely be expected to miss the Lightning's next four contests. Before suffering his upper-body injury, the natural center had registered a lone point in his previous five outings. Once given the all-clear, the Ohio native figures to slot back into a top-six role.
