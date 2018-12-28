Lightning's J.T. Miller: Suffers upper-body injury
Miller left Thursday's game with an upper-body injury and will not return, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
The extent of the injury is not known as of yet, but the Lightning forward's status should be updated following the game. Miller played just over six minutes before departing Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Wins it for Bolts in shootout•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Breaks goal drought•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Dishes three helpers•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Goal and assist in win•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Tallies two assists•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Six points in last four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...