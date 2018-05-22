Lightning's J.T. Miller: Takes high hit to head from teammate
Miller was shaken late in the third period of Monday's 3-0 loss to Washington when he and linemate Steven Stamkos collided on the offensive blue line.
Both men came off the wings and cut toward the middle of the ice in an attempt to stay on-side. Stammer's elbow came up high and hit Miller in the head, leaving the young forward dazed and face down on the ice. He was able to get off the ice under his own steam, but he was clearly rattled. Miller has played an important role for Tampa this postseason, so fingers crossed he shakes off that hit and is able to skate Wednesday in Game 7.
