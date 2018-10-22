Miller picked up two helpers Sunday in a 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks.

This gives Miller eight points through seven games, with all of those points coming in his last five contests. So far, the 25-year-old is shaping up to be a power-play specialist. Though he's only averaged 14:41 per game in ice time, he's also played 4:16 per contest with the extra man. That should be enough to keep him interesting to fantasy owners.