Lightning's J.T. Miller: Tallies two assists
Miller picked up two helpers Sunday in a 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks.
This gives Miller eight points through seven games, with all of those points coming in his last five contests. So far, the 25-year-old is shaping up to be a power-play specialist. Though he's only averaged 14:41 per game in ice time, he's also played 4:16 per contest with the extra man. That should be enough to keep him interesting to fantasy owners.
More News
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Six points in last four games•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Big game on power play•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Ready to roll•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Absent from practice•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Nets winner over kitties•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Impressive in limited preseason action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.