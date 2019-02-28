Lightning's J.T. Miller: Three goals in last four games

Miller notched a power-play goal Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime in over the Rangers.

Miller has been delivering some fantasy goodness of late. He has three goals and an assist in his last four games. And he's adding grit -- he has 12 PIM in the last three. Miller is a streak fantasy play and he's on one right now. Use that to your advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories