Lightning's J.T. Miller: Tosses checks in win

Miller delivered an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Miller also fired four shots on goal. He's been streaky for point production, but is currently riding a three-game point streak (one goal, three assists). The versatile forward gets shuffled around the lines a lot for the Lightning, but with 32 points and 78 hits in 51 games, he's able to provide value in multiple ways.

