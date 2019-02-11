Lightning's J.T. Miller: Two helpers in win
Miller tallied two assists in a 5-2 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
One came on the power play; the other when Miller was skating with Steven Stamkos. The winger performed above his pay grade last year when he arrived in Tampa, in large part because he found chemistry with Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Miller could have sneaky value going forward if this line tinkering sticks. Watch closely.
