Lightning's J.T. Miller: Will return Saturday
Miller (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Sabres, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Miller has been extremely productive in his time with Tampa Bay, notching 18 points in 19 games last season and backing that up with another 26 over 38 contests in 2018-19. He will slot back in as the right wing on the third line Saturday alongside Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli.
