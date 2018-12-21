Lightning's J.T. Miller: Wins it for Bolts in shootout

Miller's goal in the seventh round of the shootout helped the Lightning edge the Flames 5-4 on the road Thursday.

Miller went minus-2 and was blanked on two shots through overtime, but he played the role of hero for the Bolts in the skills competition. Shootout goals rarely count for skaters in fantasy leagues, though it's tough to complain about what Miller's brought to the table when it matters most -- he's amassed six goals and 19 assists through 36 games, with 11 points taking place on the man advantage.