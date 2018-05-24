Miller went minus-5 with a single assist in the conference finals loss to the Capitals.

This is considered a huge disappointment after Miller generated 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) over 19 games following his trade from the Rangers in late February. It'll be interesting to see what Miller's next contract will look like, as he'll be a restricted free agent this summer after playing out a two-year deal valued at $2.75 million annually.