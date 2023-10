Finley (undisclosed) was activated from the season-opening injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday, per CapFriendly.

Finley tallied 12 goals and 21 points in 67 games with AHL Syracuse last season and has yet to make his NHL debut. He was a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and will likely spend most of this year in the minors again.