Finley sustained an undisclosed injury in Friday's game versus the Blackhawks, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Finley fought Nick Foligno on his first shift of the game, but he came away worse for wear. There was no update on Finley's status after the contest, leaving him questionable to play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets. Simon Lundmark, a defenseman, is the lone healthy extra on the Lightning's roster currently.