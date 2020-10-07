Finley was drafted 57th overall by the Lightning at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The son of former NHL defenseman Jeff Finley, Jack is 6-foot-6 and well over 210 pounds. Tampa obviously saw something in Finley because they dealt a 2020 fourth-rounder in addition to a 2021 second-rounder in order to jump up and take him. Finley averaged less than a point-per-game (19 goals, 57 points in 61 games) for WHL Spokane this past season but every team in the NHL is on the look out for massive centers with size and Finley certainly provides that. The is a pure upside play for the reigning Stanley Cup Champions.