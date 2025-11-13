default-cbs-image
Finley posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Finley hasn't been a regular in the lineup this season, but he'll get a run of playing time while the Lightning battle multiple injuries to forwards. The helper was his first point of the campaign. He's added three shots on net, four PIM and eight hits over five appearances so far.

