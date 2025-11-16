Finley scored a goal on three shots on target, delivered three hits and held a plus-1 rating during his 8:25 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Myriad injuries to the Lightning forward group have allowed Finley the chance to draw into the lineup, and he has points in back-to-back contests after netting the game-winning goal during the second period Saturday. The 23-year-old was under 10 minutes of ice time for the fifth time in the six games that he's seen action, so he likely will come out again once Anthony Cirelli (upper body) is ready to roll again.