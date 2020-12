Finley signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Saturday.

Tampa Bay selected Finley with the 57th overall pick in this year's draft. The 6-foot-5 pivot spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL, racking up 19 goals and 57 points in 61 games. Finley's likely at least a few years away from turning pro, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to have him on their radar at this point.