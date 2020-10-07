Thompson was drafted 93rd overall by the Lightning at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Scouts got plenty of looks at Thompson this past season as he was on the same Sudbury (OHL) team as No. 2 overall selection Quinton Byfield. Thompson led all blueliner's on that club in scoring (32 points in 63 games) but you rarely got the same effort out of him on a nightly basis. Thompson isn't a true offensive defenseman but he doesn't possess a few NHL-caliber traits. The Lightning will let Thompson marinate at the junior level for the foreseeable future.