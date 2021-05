Thompson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Thompson was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft. The 19-year-old blueliner posted nine goals and nine assists in 18 games with Surahammars IF in the HockeyEttan, Sweden's third-division league. He'll likely need a little more time either in the minors with AHL Syracuse or at the junior level -- he went out on loan in 2020-21 because the OHL season wasn't played.