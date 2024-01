Thompson was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Friday.

The 21-year-old defenseman was selected with the final pick in the third round of the 2020 Draft. Thompson, in his second year in the AHL, has two goals and 20 points in 31 games. He was called up with fellow blueliner Emil Lilleberg, while Sean Day and Declan Carlile were returned to Syracuse. He could make his NHL debut in Boston on Saturday. Stay tuned.