Dotchin (undisclosed) is officially back in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup with the Jets.

Dotchin returns to action for Tampa Bay after missing the last eight games due to his undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old took line rushes with Victor Hedman in pregame, but it's not guaranteed that he'll see more than his 14:53 of average ice time Saturday despite the juicy pairing.

