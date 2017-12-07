Dotchin (undisclosed) is unlikely to suit up for Thursday's tilt versus Colorado.

The news that Dotchin probably won't play comes despite the fact that he took part in practice without a non-contact jersey, per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site. When the Ontario native is cleared to return, he will need to be activate off injured reserve, which would also require a corresponding roster move -- likely Jamie McBain heading back to the minors. Dotchin does appear to be making strides in his recovery and should be available sooner rather than later -- perhaps Saturday versus the Jets.