Dotchin contributed a goal, an assist and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Carolina.

This performance came out of nowhere for a player that had never posted a multi-point effort before. Dotchin's shown superb defensive prowess for a 23-year-old blueliner, though, racking up a plus-22 rating through 67 career games.

