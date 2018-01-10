Lightning's Jake Dotchin: First career multi-point game Tuesday
Dotchin contributed a goal, an assist and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Carolina.
This performance came out of nowhere for a player that had never posted a multi-point effort before. Dotchin's shown superb defensive prowess for a 23-year-old blueliner, though, racking up a plus-22 rating through 67 career games.
