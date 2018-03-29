Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Healthy, but likely sitting out Thursday
Dotchin (illness) is projected to be a healthy scratch for Thursday night's road tilt against the Bruins, according to an NHL.com game preview.
This would be the sixth straight absence for Dotchin, who hasn't been seeing the ice all that much after the team traded for established blueliner Ryan McDonagh on Feb. 26.
