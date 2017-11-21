Dotchin (undisclosed) is day-to-day and his status for Wednesday night's game against the Blackhawks is up in the air, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Tampa's hyped sophomore defenseman went minus-3 with only 12:18 of ice time in Saturday's game against the Islanders, and the Bolts haven't played since. If he's forced to miss the next game, we can see Andrej Sustr picking up more playing time, albeit in a bottom-pairing capacity.