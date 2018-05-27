Dotchin scored 11 points (three goals, eight assists) throughout 48 games for 2017-18, averaging 16:29 of ice time.

After starting out the season strong and playing in 19 of the first 20 games, Dotchin slowly started to see his playing time decrease throughout the year, and just played in one game after Ryan McDonagh arrived March 10. Although the lowered usage certainly raises questions towards his role next season, the 23-year-old was still able to score his first career NHL goal, and held his own on the ice putting up a 52.2 percent Corsi along with a plus-17 rating. Dotchin will return to Tampa Bay for 2018-19 on the last season of his rookie contract, which could bring out his best when he takes the ice, even from a limited role.