Lightning's Jake Dotchin: On outside looking in
Dotchin has not played since Feb. 22. He currently sits with 11 points in 45 games.
The arrival of Ryan McDonagh will make it even harder, if not impossible to get ice time. Black Aces, here comes Dotchin whose 11 points equals his production from his rookie season (2016-17).
