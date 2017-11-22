Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Out Wednesday
Dotchin (undisclosed) will not suit up for Wednesday evening's contest against the Blackhawks.
Dotchin will miss his second game of the season after posting a minus-3 rating and just 12:18 of ice time in Saturday's loss to the Islanders. Andrej Sustr is slated to draw into the lineup in Dotchin's absence, while Dan Girardi could be in line for a more expanded role on the Tampa Bay blue line.
