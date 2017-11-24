Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Placed on injured reserve
Dotchin (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Dotchin is eligible to come back Tuesday against the Sabres, but there is no guarantee that happens. He has averaged 14:53 per game in ice time, but while he wasn't their most important defenseman they still have to replace those minutes. This could mean more time for Dan Girardi.
