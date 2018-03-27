Dotchin is dealing with an illness ahead of Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

There's no reason to believe that Dotchin's illness is more serious than your ordinary bug, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of the next contest. The second-year defenseman has contributed three goals and 11 assists through 48 games this season.

