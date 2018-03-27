Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Says he's not feeling well
Dotchin is dealing with an illness ahead of Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
There's no reason to believe that Dotchin's illness is more serious than your ordinary bug, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of the next contest. The second-year defenseman has contributed three goals and 11 assists through 48 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Outside looking in•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: First career multi-point game Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Shows up for morning skate•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Surprise absence related to flu•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Surprise absence Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Back in action Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...