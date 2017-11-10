Dotchin scored his first goal of the year in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Sharks.

The goal was a nice surprise for the young defenseman, but hits and blocks are the only categories he will consistently fill. After also finishing the game with two hits and two blocks, Dotchin brought his season total to 19 and 16, respectively, through 15 games.

