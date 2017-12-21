Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Shows up for morning skate
Dotchin (illness) participated in morning skate Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
It's a safe bet that the two-way defenseman will be fit to play in the evening's home contest against the Senators. His output of six points (two goals, four assists) through 23 games needs to be viewed through the proper lens, as Dotchin's actually working with a robust 7.1 shooting percentage to complement a plus-5 rating over 15:36 of average ice time. Those are quality numbers for a second-year skater learning the nuances of a tough position.
