Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Sporting non-contact jersey
Dotchin (undisclosed) took part in Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
According to coach Jon Cooper, Dotchin is "still on track (to) make a possible return this week," per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. The blueliner will need to be cleared for contact prior to returning to game action, which probably makes Tuesday's outing versus the Islanders a long shot. Once given the green light -- and activated off injured reserve -- Dotchin figures to bounce Slater Koekkoek from the lineup.
