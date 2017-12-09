Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Status murky for Saturday's game
Dotchin (undisclosed) was sporting a normal jersey in practice Saturday, but his status for the evening's contest against the Jets has yet to be determined, NHL.com reports.
It's still not clear what exactly has been bothering Dotchin from a health standpoint, but his wearing normal gear in practice suggests that he's at least able to withstand contact. It looks like his official status will come down to warmups.
