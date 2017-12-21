Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Surprise absence related to flu
Dotchin (illness) missed Tuesday's game with the flu, reports the Tampa Times.
His absence wasn't planned, as was originally thought. Dotchin was struck suddenly by the flu and there is no timeline for his return.
