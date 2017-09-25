Play

Dotchin hasn't played in any of the team's four preseason games after violating an unspecified team rule, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite not having played a preseason game, Dotchin has continued to practice throughout this period. It's unclear if the 23-year-old blueliner will dress for any of the Lightning's three remaining preseason tilts, but the team has announced that Dotchin's suspension won't affect his roster status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories