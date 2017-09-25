Dotchin hasn't played in any of the team's four preseason games after violating an unspecified team rule, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite not having played a preseason game, Dotchin has continued to practice throughout this period. It's unclear if the 23-year-old blueliner will dress for any of the Lightning's three remaining preseason tilts, but the team has announced that Dotchin's suspension won't affect his roster status.