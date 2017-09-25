Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Suspension has prevented preseason participation
Dotchin hasn't played in any of the team's four preseason games after violating an unspecified team rule, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Despite not having played a preseason game, Dotchin has continued to practice throughout this period. It's unclear if the 23-year-old blueliner will dress for any of the Lightning's three remaining preseason tilts, but the team has announced that Dotchin's suspension won't affect his roster status.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Renews with Tampa Bay for two years•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Talented young player left unprotected for expansion draft•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Reassigned to minors Monday•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Notches assist in Friday's road win•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: First career multi-point game•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: On track to play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...