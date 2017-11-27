Dotchin (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for the Lightning's upcoming two-game road trip, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Dotchin will be sidelined for Tampa Bay's next two outings, he appears to be trending in the right direction and could be ready in time for Saturday's home clash against the Sharks. The defenseman's return would mark the end of a five-game stint on the injury report. Even once cleared to play, the 23-year-old will need to compete with Andrej Sustr for regular minutes.