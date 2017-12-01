Lightning coach Jon Cooper hopes to get Dotchin (undisclosed) back in the lineup next week, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

This effectively rules out Dotchin for Saturday's contest against the visiting Sharks, but the playmaking defenseman in his second year is sure to be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's home clash with the Islanders. Self-supported by a 9.5 shooting percentage, which is rather impressive for a rearguard, Dotchin has added two goals and just as many assists through 19 games this season.