Guentzel is away from the Lightning while awaiting the birth of his child, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
No reason was initially provided for Guentzel's absence, but this is an encouraging update rather than a concerning one. Mitchell Chaffee will cover for Guentzel in this contest, while Guentzel will attempt to be ready to return to the lineup Friday versus the Red Wings.
