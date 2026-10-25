Guentzel was awarded a goal and fired two shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

The Mammoth put the puck in their own net for the opening tally, with Guentzel being given the credit. It's officially his third goal over the last two games. The star winger is up to seven tallies, five assists, 29 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances. Guentzel's a lock to stay in fantasy lineups thanks to his top-six role and power-play usage in a strong offense.