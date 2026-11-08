Guentzel had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday. He fired seven shots.

One goal and the assist came on the power play. Guentzel has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two games, and he has picked up at least one point in six of his last seven games (six goals, three assists; 26 shots). Overall, Guentzel has 18 points including 10 snipes, in 16 games this season and is on pace for his first 50-goal campaign. Of course, a possible trade of line mate Nikita Kucherov would almost certainly slow his pace, but Guentzel's production isn't simply tied to his star line mates.