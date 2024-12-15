Guentzel scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Guentzel and Brayden Point assisted on each other's goals in the contest as the Lightning's top line continued to roar like a lion. This was Guentzel's sixth straight game with a goal -- he has eight tallies and two assists in that span, and four of those goals have come on the power play. For the year, the 30-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 31 points (nine on the power play), 79 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 28 appearances.