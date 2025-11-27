Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Dishes pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel notched two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.
Guentzel had a four-game point streak snapped in Monday's win over the Flyers, but he was right back at it Wednesday. He assisted on goals by Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Declan Carlile in the first period. Guentzel is up to 12 goals, 12 helpers, 65 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 23 appearances. With just six power-play points to his name, there's still room for the 31-year-old winger to carve out more offense.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Tallies hat trick Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Finds twine in loss Sunday•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Nets shorthanded goal•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three points in last two games•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Records two points in win•