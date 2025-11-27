Guentzel notched two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Guentzel had a four-game point streak snapped in Monday's win over the Flyers, but he was right back at it Wednesday. He assisted on goals by Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Declan Carlile in the first period. Guentzel is up to 12 goals, 12 helpers, 65 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 23 appearances. With just six power-play points to his name, there's still room for the 31-year-old winger to carve out more offense.